Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of Amphenol worth $1,742,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $79.30 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

