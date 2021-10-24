Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $135.24 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $15.13 or 0.00025071 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $135.24 million and $16.65 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,941,003 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

