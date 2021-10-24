Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,068,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,683,000 after purchasing an additional 621,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

