Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $168.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $653.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $655.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.90 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

