Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. QCR posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCRH stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

