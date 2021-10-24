Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $479.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.25 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

