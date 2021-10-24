Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

