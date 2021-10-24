Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

