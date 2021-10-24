Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce sales of $32.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $140.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,790,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

