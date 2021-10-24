Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $15,911,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

