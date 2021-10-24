Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $165.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

