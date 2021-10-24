Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings per share of $4.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLAC traded up $7.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.03. 1,856,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

