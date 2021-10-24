Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Target Price at $2.75

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $$3.51 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

