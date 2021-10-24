Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lufax alerts:

9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lufax and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82% MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.24 $1.79 billion $0.95 7.64 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lufax and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 118.36%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Summary

Lufax beats MoneyLion on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.