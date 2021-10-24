Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

