Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.