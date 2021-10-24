Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 11.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $35.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.