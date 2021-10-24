Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Tech and Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000.

TETC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

