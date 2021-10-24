Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZPS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

