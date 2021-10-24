Andra AP fonden Buys 200 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $27,160,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

