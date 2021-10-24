Andra AP fonden Buys 800 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

