Andra AP fonden Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 178,440 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

