Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.