Andra AP fonden Purchases 7,200 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.