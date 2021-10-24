Andra AP fonden Sells 300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $590.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $591.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.