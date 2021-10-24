Andrew B. Foster Sells 32,170 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 32,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $624,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Aemetis stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

