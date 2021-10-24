Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

AAL opened at GBX 2,757 ($36.02) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,747.11 ($22.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,492.83 ($45.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market cap of £37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,909.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,160.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

