Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $460.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Anthem stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $435.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

