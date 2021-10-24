Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,307 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.1% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000.

NYSE:AON opened at $320.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.33. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

