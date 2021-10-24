API3 (API3) Price Reaches $5.14 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. API3 has a total market cap of $189.58 million and $6.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00008471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00204386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

