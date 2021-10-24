AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0786 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $255,865.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,547,695 coins and its circulating supply is 244,547,694 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.