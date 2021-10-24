Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ABR stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

