Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 342,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.03 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $399.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

