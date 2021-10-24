Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

