Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

ARES stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

