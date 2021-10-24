Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.25

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

