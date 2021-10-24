Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.