ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $761.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

