ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $272.92 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00203918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00101639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ASD (BTMX)

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars.

