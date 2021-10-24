ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ASML by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML opened at $800.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.15. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.