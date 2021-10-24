AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.14

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 51227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 960,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.