ATB Capital Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$71.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

TSE:STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

