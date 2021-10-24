Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

