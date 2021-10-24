Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Up 4.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 1,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,628 shares of company stock worth $2,333,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

