Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 11,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $169.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.