Attila 24 Hour Volume Hits $443,866.00 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $443,866.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

Attila is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

