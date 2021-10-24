ATTRAQT Group’s (ATQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

ATQT opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Thursday. ATTRAQT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £73.47 million and a P/E ratio of -28.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.43.

About ATTRAQT Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

