Audius Price Hits $2.22 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003691 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $915.67 million and approximately $51.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00203514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.