AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

