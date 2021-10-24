AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AutoNation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,626 shares of company stock worth $125,828,186 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

